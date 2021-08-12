Houck Up Valdez Down – Red Sox Roster Moves

As expected the Boston Red Sox recalled Tanner Houck from Triple A Worcester to start Thursday afternoon's game against the Tampa Bay Rays and optioned reliever Phillips Valdez to Worcester.

Houck most recently started Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Toronto Blue Jays, allowing 1 run in 3.2 innings during Boston's 2-1 victory. In 7 major league outings (five starts) this season, he has posted a 2.45 ERA (7 ER/25.2 IP) with 36 strikeouts and 7 walks. Houck has also made 6 starts for Worcester, going 0-2 with a 5.14 ERA (12 ER/21.0 IP).

Valdez has made 25 appearances for the Red Sox this season, posting a 5.56 ERA (21 ER/34.0 IP) with 33 strikeouts. He was torched last night by the Rays, allowing 7 runs in the 8th inning including a grand slam

The Red Sox open Thursday's game with the Rays 4 games back in 2nd place in the AL East. Pregame starts at 3:10 and 1st pitch at 4:10 p.m. on 929 The Ticket