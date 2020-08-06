Is There A Conspiracy With The Patriots Opt-Outs? Mike D’Abate Says No

We talked with Mike D'Abate of the Locked On Patriots Podcast about the eight players who opted out for the season, and will there be any other players opting out too?

He thinks the Patriots players were ahead of the rest of the league in making a decision, but there is a gaping hole on the roster because of the choices to not play this year.

But he doesn't think there is anything nefarious going on with those decisions to not play, and conspiracy theorists shouldn't look any more at it or give it any further attention.