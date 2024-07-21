Joe Castiglione’s Hall of Fame Induction Speech [VIDEO]

On Saturday, July 20th Joe Castiglione was inducted into the Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York.

The Ford C. Frick winner has been a Red Sox announcer since 1983, originally teaming with Ken Coleman. After Coleman's retirement in 1989, Bob Starr became the lead announcer working with Castiglione. After Starr's departure at the end of the 1992 season, Castiglione became the team's lead radio announcer.

Here is Joe's Hall of Fame induction speech.