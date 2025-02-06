Kreider scores midway through third period to rally Rangers to 3-2 win over Bruins

Chris Kreider scored the tiebreaking short-handed goal midway through the third period and the New York Rangers rallied to beat the Boston Bruins 3-2 on Wednesday night.

Artemi Panarin and Vincent Trocheck also scored, and Mika Zibanejad had two assists for the Rangers, who won their second straight after a three-game losing streak. Igor Shesterkin had 15 saves.

David Pastrnak and Elias Lindholm scored 16 seconds apart late in the second period for Boston, which snapped a two-game win streak. Joonas Korpisalo had 18 saves.

Trocheck tipped K'Andre Miller's shot past Korpisalo to tie the score 2-2 with his 16th goal of the season at 5:27 of the third period.

Kreider scored his 16th with 8:06 remaining with Matt Rempe serving a holding penalty. Kreider slid the puck past Korpisalo after a Boston defenseman partially deflected Zibanejad’s pass in Kreider’s direction.

Panarin got the Rangers on the scoreboard first at 6:07 of the second with his team-leading 23rd of the season.

Pastrnak tied it with his team-best 28th with 4:57 remaining in the middle period, and Lindholm put Boston ahead 16 seconds later with his 10th.

Takeaways

Rangers: New York improved to 14-11-2 at home.

Bruins: Boston fell to 9-15-3 on the road.

Key moment

Trocheck’s tying goal early in the third period gave the Rangers a momentum boost.

Key stats

Kreider’s goal was the 320th of his career. The 33-year-old forward is third all-time on the Rangers' goals list, 16 behind Jean Ratelle for second. Rod Gilbert is the franchise leader with 406 goals.

Up Next

Bruins host Vegas on Saturday, and Rangers host Pittsburgh on Friday.