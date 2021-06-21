Lewiston’s Isaiah Harris Hoping to Qualify for the Olympics Monday Night

There could be a Mainer competing in the 2021 Summer Olympics if Lewiston's Isaiah Harris can qualify tonight, Monday, June 21st in the 800 meters.

The final heat will take place tonight sometime between 8:15 and 8:30 p.m. and will be broadcast live on WLBZ (Channel 2) in Bangor.

Harris finished 2nd in the semifinals on Saturday with a time of 1:46.16

He needs to finish in the Top 3 to qualify for the US Team in the Tokyo Olympics. The Track and Filed qualifying meet is taking place in Eugene Oregon