Looking Closer At The New Look Celtics

Boston revamped the roster at the trade deadline, so we talked with Josue Pavon about the additions and how it can impact the C's moving forward.

Josue covers the Celtics for CLNS Media, and writes about the green at Heavy too, and he co-hosts the Cedric Maxwell Podcast.

We talked about the addition of Evan Fournier and a comment from Kemba Walker regarding how this may impact the Boston chemistry, and will these moves benefit Robert Williams' game? And is he on board with the new Boston Bigs, Mo Wagner and Luke Kornet.

We discuss that and more with Josue you can listen to it all again here.

Getty Images