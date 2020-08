We chat about the Red Sox first third of the season with Nick Quaglia of CLNS Media and Couch Guy Sports. 19 games in and what can be taken away for bright spots.

And what if Nick was answering the phones for Chaim Bloom what deals would he even consider taking to the boss if the calls from other teams came in and what names would never get to Bloom's door?

We also talk about a roster move with the Patriots.