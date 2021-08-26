Mac Jones Has Stellar Practice, What Does That Mean For Patriots

Ryan Spagnoli of SB Nation's Pats Pulpit saw with his own eyes the growth of Mac Jones when he had to take the first team snaps with Cam Newton out.

But is that enough to push him in to the QB1 spot?

Jones did complete 33-of-39 passes in the joint session with the NY Giants Wednesday (35-of-40 by the account of some reporters on hand), and all reports indicate Jones completed 18 consecutive passes at one point, and he ended his time on the field with a 6-for-6 performance in a 2 minute drill that led to a touchdown for New England.

Read in to it what you will, we try to make the most of it in our conversation with Spags and you can listen again here.

The Patriots and Giants will train together today for a final time leading up to Sunday's 6pm preseason finale.