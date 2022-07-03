Maine’s Cooper Flagg Just Misses Double-Double as U-17 Team Beats Slovenia 88-55 [VIDEO]

Newport Maine's Cooper Flagg just missed a double-double on Sunday afternoon, as the USA Under-17 Team defeated Slovenia 88-55 in Spain. It was the USA's 2nd victory in Group Play.

Flagg, 15, who attended Nokomis High School last year, leading the Warriors to the Class A State championship and winning the Gatorade Player of the Year had 12 points and 8 rebounds in Sunday's game. He also finished with 1 steal and 1 block. His 8 rebounds tied him for the game-high for Team USA. The 12 points were the 2nd highest for Team USA.

He played 14 minutes and 1 second.

You can rewatch the game if you missed it below

The United States is back in action on Tuesday July 5th at 2:45 p.m. Eastern Time when they play Mali. You can watch the game HERE

Get our free mobile app

.