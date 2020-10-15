Maine’s Joey Gamache Will Work Lopez’ Corner in Title Fight

Mainers who tune into Saturday's much-anticipated lightweight unifying title fight between Vasiliy Lomachenko and Teofimo Lopez Jr., will recognize a fellow Mainer in Lopez' corner.

Joey Gamache, who hails from Lewiston, is a two-time champion himself, claiming both the WBA junior lightweight and lightweight titles in 1991 and 1992, respectively.

Gamache, 54, first worked Lopez' corner in December 2019. In that fight, Lopez made short work of then IBF champion Richard Commey to claim the title and set up the fight with Lomachenko, whom many consider the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world.

Lomachenko holds the other three lightweight belts.

Lopez, 23, is 15-0 with 12 knockouts. Lomachenko, 32, is 14-1 with 10 knockouts.

Gamache previously worked in Lomachenko's camp. Gamache recently told Ring Magazine that Lopez was up to the challenge.

“Teofimo is a very smart fighter, with a big boxing IQ, and he’s a hard worker, a very, very hard worker,” Gamache said earlier this week.

The fight to unify all four lightweight belts will air on ESPN and ESPN+ at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 17.