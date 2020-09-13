NASCAR: Keselowski Dominates in Playoff Win at Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Brad Keselowski passed Austin Dillon for the lead with 48 laps to go and won the second race of NASCAR’s Cup series playoffs at Richmond Raceway.

Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

The Team Penski driver won for the fourth time this season in a race that had only three caution periods, each scheduled by NASCAR. Otherwise, it was speed racing on the 0.75-mile oval, and Keselowski was the fastest cars in the field. Keselowski led most of the last 40 laps by 2 seconds or more, outrunning Joey Logano, Dillion and finally Martin Truex Jr.