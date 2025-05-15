New England Patriots’ 2025 Schedule Announced
Yesterday was like Christmas for NFL fans, with the announcement of the 2025 Schedule!
The New England Patriots look to be much improved in 2025 under new coach Mike Vrabel, a solid draft and quarterback Drake Maye having a full season under his belt!
You'll be able to listen to all the games, preseason and regular season on our sister station I-95 WWMJ in the Bangor area! Up in Presque Isle you'll be able to hear the games on 101.9 The Rock, and in Augusta on B98.5!
Preseason
- Friday August 8 vs. Washington Commanders 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday August 16 at Minnesota Vikings 1 p.m.
- Thursday August 21 at New York Giants 8 p.m.
Regular Season
- Sunday September 7 vs. Las Vegas Raiders 1 p.m.
- Sunday September 14 at Miami Dolphins 1 p.m.
- Sunday September 21 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers 1 p.m.
- Sunday September 28 vs. Carolina Panthers 1 p.m.
- Sunday October 5 at Buffalo Bills 8:20 p.m.
- Sunday October 12 at New Orleans Saints 4:25 p.m.
- Sunday October 19 at Tennessee Titans 1 p.m.
- Sunday October 26 vs. Cleveland Browns 1 p.m.
- Sunday November 2 vs. Atlanta Falcons 1 p.m.
- Sunday November 9 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1 p.m.
- Thursday November 13 vs. New York Jets 8:15 p.m.
- Sunday November 23 at Cincinnati Bengals 1 p.m.
- Monday December 1 vs. New York Giants 8:15 p.m.
- Sunday December 7 - BYE
- Sunday December 14 vs. Buffalo Bills 1 p.m.
- Sunday December 21 at Baltimore Ravens 1 p.m.
- Sunday December 28 at New York Jets 1 p.m.
- Saturday January 3 or Sunday January 4 vs. Miami Dolphins TBD
Get our free mobile app
You’ll Only Understand (and Appreciate) These Maine Truths Once You Live There
From the truth about lobster to businesses taking post-summer breaks, these surprising truths about life in Maine might just change how you see the Pine Tree State.
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz