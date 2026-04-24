The New England Patriots spent a bit of their vast NFL draft capital to move up in the first round and fill one of their biggest needs.

The Patriots selected offensive tackle Caleb Lomu with the 28th pick Thursday night, sliding up by dealing the 31st overall pick and one of their two fourth-round picks (No. 125 overall) to division-rival Buffalo.

“I kind of went blank, but it was a surreal feeling.” Lomu said of getting the call about his selection. He was shown by NFL Network cameras hugging family members assembled at a party in Mesa, Arizona.

New England needed depth at the position. Starting left tackle Will Campbell, who Lomu said texted him congratulations, is coming off an up-and-down rookie season that included a knee injury, and right tackle Morgan Moses will be entering his 13th NFL season at age 35.

The 6-foot-6, 313-pound Lomu didn't give up a sack in 12 games last season and was named first-team All-Big 12.

Lomu started 24 games at left tackle over the past two seasons for the Utes after playing two games as a freshman in 2023.

He said he's open to changing position if necessary.

“I just want to play. Whatever position is open. ... I’ll play whatever,” he said. "Coming in to play football and the game I love.”

Patriots vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf said Lomu didn't make a visit to New England during the draft process but was interviewed by the team at the NFL Combine.

“Really excited about this pick. He’s young, he’s experienced, he’s athletic. He’s a good kid. Frankly, I’m surprised that he was still available," Wolf said.

The Patriots are looking to fortify a roster that has remained mostly intact at key positions after finishing 14-3 and losing to the Seattle Seahawks in the Super Bowl last season.

The Patriots made their lone pick of the first round in the backdrop of an off-field story involving coach Mike Vrabel. In comments prior to the draft, Vrabel said he is taking accountability for actions that have created a distraction for New England without addressing specifics about photos published recently of him with longtime NFL reporter Dianna Russini at an Arizona resort.

He vowed to prioritize his family by beginning counseling this weekend and stepping away from the team for draft’s final day Saturday.

Wolf expressed confidence that remaining members of front office will be able to mange Day 3 with Vrabel away. Wolf will have final say on Day 3 picks.

“Not too worried about that as far just as the process we have in place. The people that we have in place," Wolf said. "It’s going to be different without his presence there. But we feel really good about the people that we have in place to make up for it.”

Vrabel was in the team’s draft room Thursday night and will be there again for Rounds 2 and 3 on Friday along with other members of the front office and scouting staff.

The Patriots entered the draft holding 11 picks. That includes the Super Bowl runner-up’s lone first-round selection. They have one pick each in rounds 2 and 3 on Friday. But they are slated to make seven more picks over the final four rounds Saturday.

New England's top priority entering the night was at edge rusher. The Patriots added Dre’Mont Jones in free agency following a season in which he started with the Tennessee Titans before being traded to Baltimore Ravens. His career-high production of seven sacks that he matched last season is comparable to K’Lavon Chaisson, who signed with Washington.

The Patriots could also use some more talent at linebacker after parting ways Jahlani Tavai and Anfernee Jennings.