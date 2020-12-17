NFL Delays Decision On 17-Game Season

The NFL owners met virtually Wednesday afternoon to discuss many topics during their annual winter meetings.

Among the discussions was the proposal to increase the number of regular season games from 16-to-17 for the 2021 NFL season.

When the NFL CBA was ratified last off season, it allowed for the league to implement a 17-game regular season anytime between 2021-23. The CBA language also guaranteed the players that the maximum number of games, including preseason, would not exceed 20.

While league commissioner Roger Goodell was reportedly in favor of a shortening of the preseason from four games to two, several influential owners, including New England's Robert Kraft, dismissed the idea.

While talks of 17 games are tabled for the time being, it's likely the owners will revisit the topic soon to decide what's next for the league on the other side of COVID-19.

Ben Fischer of the Sports Business Journal joined The Drive on Thursday to discuss the financial implications of a shift in the regular season, and also the fallout teams are facing due to the pandemic.