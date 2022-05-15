Nokomis Softball Beats Oceanside 4-1

The Nokomis High School Softball Team beat Oceanside 4-1 on Saturday, May 14th with the temperatures in the low 90's.

Mia Coots was in the circle for the Warriors and held Oceanside to just 3 hits and 1 unearned run. She struck out 6 and walked 3.

G. Pratt pitched a complete game for the Mariners. She allowed 8 hits and 4 runs, 3 of which were earned. She struck out 3 and didn't walk a batter.

Camryn King paced Nokomis offensively. She was 3-4 from the leadoff spot, with a pair of doubles. She scored twice and drove in a run.

Melissa Walker had a double.

Hope Brooks, Sydney King, and Addy Hawthorne had singles for Nokomis.

Nokomis is now 8-1 and in 3rd place in the Class B North Heal Points.. The Warriors will travel to Winslow on Monday, May 16th to play the Black Raiders at 4 p.m.

Oceanside is 2-6. They will host Medomak Valley on Monday, May 16th at 4 p.m.

