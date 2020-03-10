On the heels of International Women's Day (March 8), we'd like to give our listeners a chance to treat a special lady in their lives to a getaway at a Bangor-area hotel.

Specifically, one random winner will receive $300 to either the Charles Inn in Bangor or the Vacationland Inn in Brewer. Your choice!

Just nominate a special woman in your life, someone who inspires you and others. Maybe she is your mom, your wife, your sister, your daughter, a coworker or just a really good friend. You get the idea. Provide the information below before noon on Friday, March 13, and you're entered.

We'll announce our winner on The Drive on Friday. Good luck!

Here's a link to our general contest rules.