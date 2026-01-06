TICKET TV: Old Town Coyotes Visit Brewer Witches in Girls’ Varsity Basketball
The Old Town Coyotes visit the Brewer Witches in girls' varsity basketball on Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026.
The game will begin below at 6 p.m. A replay will be available once it is processed.
Ticket TV is always free. We will never ask you for credit card information. Ticket TV is committed to highlighting our local high school sports teams every season. Good luck to all who play the game.
Below is this week's Ticket TV schedule*:
MONDAY 1/5/26 6:30 PM BBALL – B MDI AT BREWER
TUESDAY 1/6/26 6:00 PM BBALL – G OLD TOWN AT BREWER
TUESDAY 1/6/26 7:00 PM BBALL – B CONY AT HERMON
WEDNESDAY 1/7/26 6:30 PM BBALL – B ELLSWORTH AT BANGOR
THURSDAY 1/8/26 6:30 PM BBALL – G ELLSWORTH AT HAMPDEN
FRIDAY 1/9/26 6:30 PM BBALL – G GARDINER AT HERMON
SATURDAY 1/10/26 1:30 PM BBALL – B FOXCROFT AT ORONO
*subject to change
