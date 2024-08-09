Patriots Beat Panthers 17-3 in Exhibition Game [VIDEO]

The New England Patriots started off the 2024 season with a 17-3 win over the Carolina Panthers in an exhibition game on Thursday night, August 8th.

Jacoby Brissett started as quarterback for the Patriots, but gave way to Drake Maye who made his professional debut after 1 series. Maye played 1 series before giving way to Bailey Zappe who played into the 3rd Quarter. Rookie Joe Milton finished the game at quarterback.

The win was Jerod Mayo's 1st as Coach of the Patriots. You can watch his post-game press conference below

Jacoby Brissett's postgame press conference is below

Joe Milton's postgame press conference is below

Drake Maye's postgame press conference is below

The Patriots will take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night, August 15th. The game will be broadcast on I-95 WWMJ.