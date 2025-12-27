The mission for Drake Maye and the New England Patriots as they prepare for the final two games of the regular season is clear.

“It’s as simple as go win the division,” Maye said. “That’s what the goal was. It wasn’t to make the playoffs. It was to win the division, and that’s what we’re going to try to do.”

The Patriots (12-3) will get that chance Sunday when they face the New York Jets (3-12) at MetLife Stadium. New England, which last week clinched its first postseason berth since 2021, can win the AFC East title for the first time since 2019 with a win and a loss or tie by Buffalo against Philadelphia, or a tie and a Bills loss.

A victory over the Jets also would give the Patriots an 8-0 record on the road, which would mark the third time in franchise history they'd have no losses away from home. Only San Francisco (1984, 1989 and 1990) has gone undefeated on the road in three seasons since 1970.

“We’ve got to focus on this week and going on the road to a great environment, going to New York City, play the Jets — and unfinished business,” said coach Mike Vrabel, who has turned the franchise around in his first season. “We want to be undefeated on the road. ... That’s something that I think is special.

"Still want to play for the division. We want to win the division. Haven’t done it in a long time.”

The Bills have won the last five AFC East titles, ending the Patriots' long reign over the division under Bill Belichick.

That's nothing, though, compared with the drought the Jets are dealing with. New York last won the division title in 2002. The Jets haven't made the playoffs since the 2010 season, the NFL's longest active skid.

First-year coach Aaron Glenn has focused continuously on building a foundation, insisting through his team's struggles that things will change. Jets fans, however, have little patience — especially after seeing the Patriots go 4-13 the last two years, only to bounce right back and again be one of the league's top teams.

“I think when you look at any team in that situation,” Glenn said, “you try to look and see what they’ve done, take a really good look at yourself and evaluate the things that you’ve done, and try to move forward in that instance.”

The offseason and draft positioning are what many fans are pondering, but the Jets are looking for victories in their final two games of the season against the Patriots and Bills.

“The only thing we're thinking about, more or less, is going out there and competing our (butt) off and winning the game,” Glenn said. “And that's what's critical for us — ending this season on a good note against two really good opponents, two division opponents, at that. One at home and one away. Man, that's the only thing that we're thinking about.”

MVP Maye?

Maye entered the week first in the NFL in completion percentage (70.9), third in passer rating (108.5) and fourth in yards passing (3,947). The second-year quarterback was selected for the Pro Bowl Games for the second time — and he's hearing MVP chatter from some fans and media.

While Maye acknowledges the buzz around him, he insists he isn’t letting it distract him.

“The MVP is obviously one of the big accolades for this league and it’s something that is an honor as a player to earn that award, and I respect all the past MVPs," Maye said. "But I think at the end of the day, winning the Super Bowl is the biggest thing. I think it’s what kind of makes this league go is winning the big one. That’s what you work toward, and that’s what this game is about.

“I love winning, and the personal accolades come with all that, but I’d rather win than win personal awards.”

Still Cook-ing

Jets undrafted rookie quarterback Brady Cook will make his third straight start, getting extensive playing time in an unexpected opportunity.

Cook spent most of the season on the practice squad, but injuries to Tyrod Taylor and Justin Fields have put the former Missouri star under center for New York. In three NFL games, including the last two starts, Cook has had a crash course in the pros. He has thrown for 527 yards and one TD with six INTs and a 59.2% completion percentage, but he also has been sacked 17 times.

“I think I’m handling it,” Cook said. “I think, as a young quarterback, it’s important to be critical of yourself. These are very important reps and moments and opportunities for me to review myself and really understand where I’m at and where I need to improve. I think I would be doing a disservice to myself if I wasn’t extremely critical of myself right now.”

Road warrior

Vrabel is the fourth coach in NFL history to win his first seven road games with a new team, and the first since Jim Caldwell did so with Indianapolis in 2009.

A win Sunday would make it eight in a row for Vrabel, who would trail only George Seifert, who won his first 16 road games with San Francisco in 1989-90.

Still searching

The Jets set an NFL record last week by failing to get an interception in their 15th straight game.

The drought broke a tie with San Francisco, which went 14 consecutive games without one before getting its first interception in Week 8 of this season. New York's last INT came in the season finale last season against Miami when Ashtyn Davis picked off two passes.

“We still haven’t got an interception this year, which is kind of bizarre,” interim defensive coordinator Chris Harris said. “Never been a part of it, but we’re still working on that.”