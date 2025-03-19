Patriots sign C Garrett Bradbury as they continue to remake offensive line

The New England Patriots have signed veteran center Garrett Bradbury to a two-year deal, ESPN reported Tuesday, the latest move in an ongoing effort help bolster their offensive line.

The 29-year-old Bradbury was released on Monday by Minnesota after six seasons. His signing gives the Patriots another option to fill the hole created after they released veteran center David Andrews last week. The team has made the O-line a priority this offseason in advance of quarterback Drake Maye’s upcoming second season.

Bradbury was drafted 18th overall in the 2019 draft by Vikings. They released him after signing four-time Pro Bowl pick Ryan Kelly in free agency last week.

Bradbury's proven to be durable, starting each of the 88 games he played for the Vikings, including all 17 regular season games and their playoff game last season. He's also been disciplined during his career, and was whistled for four or fewer penalties each of the past three seasons.

His signing comes on the heels of the Patriots also signing tackle Morgan Moses in free agency.