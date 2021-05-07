Pats add depth at kicker, sign undrafted rookie Quinn Nordin

The Patriots have signed rookie kicker Quinn Nordin, adding some depth prior to beginning their offseason workout program.

Nordin becomes the first undrafted rookie signed by New England following last week's draft. The Patriots have had at least one rookie free agent make their 53-man opening day roster for 17 consecutive seasons, the third-longest streak in the NFL behind the Chargers (24) and Colts (22).

But he faces a challenge to join that list, joining a roster that already includes New England's incumbent starter Nick Folk and Roberto Aguayo, who was signed in January.

New England's rookie minicamp is scheduled for May 14-16. It begins the voluntary portion of its offseason program May 24, with its mandatory minicamp set for June 15.

Nordin played four years at Michigan and appeared in 38 games. He concluded his Wolverines' career as the 10th leading scorer with 246 points and is the school's leader in career field goals of 40-plus yards (14). He was also tied for the lead in field goals of 50-plus yards with four.