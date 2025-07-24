The New England Patriots began their 2025 Training Camp on Wednesday, July 23rd in preparation for the 2025 season!

They had 41 dogs at training camp, as they hosted a Pet Adoption Event and all the dogs found their fur-ever homes!

It was more than puppies though! Check out the highlights of Day 1.

Patriots' Quarterback Drake Maye addressed the media

And then Patriots' players Stefon Diggs, Robert Spillane, Milton Williams, DeMario Douglas, and Antonio Gibson addressed the media.

The Patriots will take on the Washington Commanders on Friday, August 8th in their 1st of 3 preseason games. The game will be broadcast on I-95, 95.7 the home for New England Patriots in the greater Bangor area!

