Pinpointing The Reason For The Sox Struggles

After 100 games of the season, the Boston Red Sox led the AL East, one game in front of Tampa Bay, 17 games later the Sox trail the Rays by 5 games in the standings.

Tampa Bay took 2-of-3 from Boston at Fenway Park and the Red Sox have dropped 11 of their last 14 games.

Jake Devereaux of Over The Monster Podcast thinks there is one key reason why the losses have piled up, and it is happening at the plate.

He explains that, but also says all is not lost and with a trio of home games against Baltimore looming this weekend, and a rather favorable schedule, this could be a week away from turning all back around.

Here is how this recent dip has happened and how the team can return to where they were by listening again here.

