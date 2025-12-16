Cade Cunningham had 32 points and 10 rebounds to help the Detroit Pistons beat the Boston Celtics 112-105 on Monday night.

Caris LeVert and Tobias Harris each added 13 points for the Eastern Conference-leading Pistons, who won their fourth straight. Detroit also got even for a frustrating loss in Boston late last month.

Jaylen Brown had 34 points, eight rebounds and seven assists to lead the Celtics. Derrick White scored 31 points as Boston lost its second straight after a five-game winning streak.

When the teams met three weeks ago, Boston ended Detroit’s franchise record-tying 13-game winning streak despite 42 points from Cunningham, who missed a tying free throw in the closing seconds.

Detroit opened the final quarter with a four-point edge and pushed it to 103-93 on Javonte Green’s steal and breakaway dunk with just under six minutes left.

Boston had cut it to 96-93 on White’s three-point play that sent Cunningham to the bench with his fifth foul, but Green had a corner 3 and followed that with his jam that pushed the Pistons up by 10.

The Celtics made one more charge, closing to 104-102 on White’s baseline jumper with 2:47 left, but Cunningham had a couple of key jumpers in the final two minutes.

In the clubs’ first meeting of the season, the Pistons edged Boston, overcoming Brown’s 41 points in their home opener.

From the end of the first quarter until early in the fourth, Boston missed 20 of 21 3-point attempts. The Celtics finished just 10 for 39 on 3s; while Detroit was 13 for 36.

Pistons: At Dallas on Thursday night.

Celtics: Host Miami on Friday night.