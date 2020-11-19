Recapping The 2020 Boston Celtics Draft

Jack Noonan of SB Nation's Celtics Blog returned to The Morning Line to recap what Boston did in the draft and how the players will fit in to the organization, and some possible comparisons of those players.

The Boston Celtics had 3 first round picks, and 1 second round pick in the NBA Draft last night, and there was a lot of speculation and rumors swirling about a the Celtics making a move in the draft. They did make a deal, and that included the Number 30 pick, the last one in the first round, picking Shooting Guard Desmond Bane of TCU to Memphis for two future second round draft picks.

• The C’s did keep their remaining picks and with the 14th overall pick drafted Aaron Nesmith, a 6’6” Small Forward Sophomore out of Vanderbilt

o Nesmith averaged 23 points a game last season, but only played 14 games because of a foot injury, but he did shoot 52.2 percent on three pointers, and shot 51.2 percent from the floor.

o Four times made 7 three pointers in a game for the Commodores

o Still some lingering concerns about his foot injury

• With pick number 26 the Celtics drafted Oregon Senior Point Guard Payton Pritchard who played all 4 seasons with the Ducks, 6’2” point guard

o Shot 46.8 percent from the floor this past season and 41.5% from three, averaged 5 and a half assists and one and a half steals per game, with 20.5 points per game

o Has great shooting range

• With their second round pick, number 47 overall, the Celtics drafted Israeli point guard Yam Madar – a 6’2” point guard

o He is 19 years old and turns 20 next month

o Madar was selected as the Israeli Basketball Premier League Most Improved Player - the youngest player to ever win the award