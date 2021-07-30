Red Sox Acquire 2 Pitchers at Trading Deadline

The Boston Red Sox made 2 deals at the trading deadline on Friday, July 30th. They acquired left-handed pitcher Austin Davis from the Pittsburgh Pirates as well as right handed pitcher Hansel Robles from the Minnesota Twins

The Red Sox had to give up Michael Chavis to the Pirates and minor league pitcher Alex Scherff to the Twins.

Austin Davis made 65 major league relief appearances with the Phillies (2018-20) and the Pirates (202-21). This season he is 0-1 for the Pirates. He has appeared in 10 games striking out 11 in 9.2 innings.

Hansel Robels has made 45 appearances for the Twins this season and has 10 saves. He has 43 strikeouts in 44 innings pitched.

Chavis was batting .190 for the Red Sox, with 4 doubles, 1 triple, 2 home runs and 6 runs batted in, in 31 games. He made 14 starts at 2nd base and 5 at 1st base.

Alex Scherff has made 23 relief appearances between Double-A Portland and High-A Greenville this season, going 3-1 with a 2.45 ERA , in 29.1 innings.

The Red Sox are 1.5 games ahead of the Tampa Bay Rays, in 1st place entering play Friday night, July 30th. The Red Sox open a 3-game series with the Rays Friday. You can hear Friday night's pregame starting at 6:10 p.m. and 1st pitch at 7:10 on AM 1370 WDEA.