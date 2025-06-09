The Boston Red Sox finally called up Roman Anthony from Triple A Worcester on Monday, June 9th.

Anthony is taking the place of Wilyer Abreu who was on the 10-Day Injured List with a left oblique strain

Anthony is is ranked by both Baseball America and MLB.com as the sport’s No. 1 overall prospect. The left-handed hitter has batted .288 (61-for-212) with a .914 OPS in 58 games for Worcester, making 29 starts in left field, 14 as the designated hitter, 11 in center field, and four in right field. Originally selected by Boston in the second round of the 2022 First-Year Player Draft, the Florida native has hit .285 (323-for-1,235) with 223 runs scored, 72 doubles, 10 triples, 42 home runs, and 170 RBI in 303 career minor league games.

The Red Sox designated first baseman/outfielder Ryan Noda for assignment.

Abreu has hit .245 (51-for-208) with 13 home runs and 32 RBI in 64 games this season. The left-handed hitter has made 53 starts, all in right field.

The Red Sox open a 3-game series at home against Tampa Bay on Monday, June 9th. The pregame begins at 6:10 p.m. with the 1st pitch at 7:10 p.m.

According to the original lineup card on Twitter, Anthony is not in the starting lineup. The Red Sox are going with an outfield of Jarren Duran in left, Kristian Campbell in center and Ceddannee Rafaela in right field.. However, there are now reports that the Sox' starting lineup tonight contains each of their top 3 prospects entering the 2025 season, all age 22 or younger (Anthony-21, Kristian Campbell-22, and Marcelo Mayer-22)

