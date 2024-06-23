Red Sox Rally with 2 Runs in 8th Inning to Beat Reds 4-3 [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox beat the Cincinnati Reds 4-3 on Saturday afternoon, June 22nd, rallying with 2 runs in the 8th inning.

Nick Pivetta only pitched 4.1 innings, allowing 6 hits and 3 runs, striking out 5 and walking 1.

But then, the Boston bullpen took over, with 6 pitchers holding the Reds scoreless, allowing just 5 hits. Brennan Bernadino came on with runners on 1st and 3rd and 1 out and escaped in the 5th. Kenley Jansen picked up his 14th save in the 9th inning.

Jarren Duran was 2-4 batting leading off and robbed the Reds in the 9th inning.

Duran scored on a foul pop-up to short left field in the 8th inning, giving Boston the lead.

Wilyer Abreau reinstated from the Injured List prior to the game, when Bobby Dalbec was optioned down to Triple A Worcester. was 1-3 with a double. Connor Wong had a double and run batted in.

Tyler O'Neill pinch hitting was 1-2 with a double.

Donnie Smith hit his 3rd homer of the season, a solo shot in the 3rd inning.

Boston is now 41-36 and just a half game out of the 3rd and final wild card spot. They have won 8 out of their last 10 games.

Boston and Cincinnati will play the final game of the 3-game series on Sunday afternoon. The pregame starts at 12:40 with the 1st pitch at 1:40 p.m.