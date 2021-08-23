Red Sox Reinstate Christian Arroyo to Roster

Prior to Monday's Red Sox baseball game against the Texas Rangers at 1:10 p.m. the Boston Red Sox activated Christian Arroyo from the Injured List. To make room for him, they optioned Jonathan Arauz back to the Worcester Woo-Sox.

Arroyo has missed 60 games this season due to a left hand contusion (May 7-24), a right knee contusion (June 21-July 4), and a left hamstring strain (July 19-August 22). The right-handed hitter has batted .271 (42-for-155) with 6 home runs and a .792 OPS in 50 games for the Red Sox, making 41 starts at second base and 1 at first base. He appeared in 3 rehab games with Worcester last week, making 1 start at designated hitter and 2 at second base.

Arauz has played in 16 games over 3 stints with Boston this season, batting .207 (6-for-29) with 1 double and 3 walks. The switch-hitter has played in 55 games for Worcester this season, batting .224 (41-for-183) with 4 doubles, 1 triple, 6 home runs, and 27 RBI while making 33 starts at second base, 11 at third base, and 8 at shortstop.

The Red Sox and Texas Rangers play the final game of the 3 game series Monday afternoon with the pregame starting at 12:10 p.m. and 1st pitch at 1:10 p.m.

The Red Sox begin the day tied with the Oakland A's for the 2nd and final wild card spot.

Kyle Schwarber will make his debut in left field for the Red Sox in today's game