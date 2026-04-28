Ranger Suárez and Greg Weissert combined on a two-hitter, Carlos Narváez hit a solo home run and the Boston Red Sox beat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-0 on Monday night, their third straight win and second in a row under interim manager Chad Tracy.

It’s the first time this season the Red Sox have won three straight. Boston fired manager Alex Cora and five coaches Saturday after starting 10-17.

A pair of Red Sox fans sat in the front row behind the visitors' bullpen with a sign paying tribute to Cora and coach Jason Varitek, who was reassigned within the organization. It read “Thanks AC-Tek. Forever our captain.”

Suárez (2-2) struck out 10 and walked one, matching a season high by going eight innings. He outpitched Dylan Cease and held the Blue Jays without a hit until Jesús Sánchez doubled down the left-field line to begin the sixth. Suárez struck out the next two batters, then retired leadoff hitter Myles Straw on a flyball.

The left-hander set down the final nine batters he faced before Weissert finished, pitching around a two-out double in the ninth by pinch-hitter Daulton Varsho.

Marcelo Mayer had an RBI single in the fourth. Roman Anthony drove in a run with an infield single in the fifth, and Wilyer Abreu added an RBI double. Caleb Durbin singled home Mayer in the sixth.

Narváez extended Boston’s season-high streak of games with at least one home run to five by hitting a two-out drive off rookie Chase Lee in the eighth. The homer was Narváez’s second.

The Red Sox have homered seven times in the past five games after hitting five home runs in their previous 17 games.

Cease (1-1) allowed four runs and seven hits in 5 2/3 innings. He walked three and struck out five.

Blue Jays left fielder Davis Schneider turned in the defensive play of the night, a diving catch on Jarren Duran’s sinking liner to end the sixth.

Up next

Blue Jays RHP Trey Yesavage is expected to be activated off the injured list to make his season debut Tuesday. LHP Payton Tolle (0-0, 1.50 ERA) is scheduled to start for the Red Sox.