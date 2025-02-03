Red Sox Truck Day – February 3

We may have received snow overnight, and the Ground Hog is predicting 6 more weeks of winter, but if you are a Red Sox baseball fan you know Spring is right around the corner because today is TRUCK DAY!

The truck carrying all of the Red Sox Spring Training equipment was scheduled to be loaded beginning at 7 a.m. on Monday, February 3rd and leave to head to Fort Myers for the 1,480-mile trip around 1 p.m.

This will be the 28th straight year that Al Hartz will drive the 53-foot truck, which will carry an assortment of baseball equipment and supplies, including:

20,400 baseballs

1,100 bats

200 batting gloves

200 batting helmets

320 batting practice tops

160 white game jerseys

300 pairs of pants

400 t-shirts

400 pairs of socks

20 cases of bubble gum

60 cases of sunflower seeds

The 1st workout for pitchers and catchers is Wednesday, February 12 and the 1st full-team workout is scheduled for Monday, February 17th.

The 1st Spring Training game is against Northeastern on Friday, February 21st. The first Grapefruit League game takes place on Saturday, February 22nd against the Tampa Bay Rays at 1:05 p.m. The 1st regular season game takes place on Thursday, March 27th against the Texas Rangers.

92.9 The Ticket and WDEA AM 1370 will air all 162 Regular Season games, with WDEA AM 1370 airing all 29 Spring Training games. The Ticket will air select Spring Training games, beginning February 24th.