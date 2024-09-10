Refsnyder, O’Neill hit 2 HRs each as Red Sox beat Orioles 12-3

Rob Refsnyder homered twice among his four hits and had a career-high five RBIs, Tyler O'Neill also had two homers and the Boston Red Sox beat the Baltimore Orioles 12-3 on Monday night.

Ceddanne Rafaela had two hits and four RBIs as the Red Sox finished with 15 hits.

“Maybe this is the way we play the rest of the way — platoon the rest of the way and try to maximize the roster,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said. “They did an amazing job offensively today.”

Refsnyder and O’Neill hit back-to-back homers in both the third and eighth innings. It was Refsnyder’s second career multi-homer game and O’Neil’s 12th — including his seventh this season to tie Jordan Alvarez for most in the majors. It was the ninth time Boston batters have hit back-to-back homers this season.

“A lot of people behind the scenes have been helping me,” Refsnyder said. “I’ve been freaking so bad. So, it’s been a grind. There’s been a lot of frustrating nights. So, a lot of credit to the hitting department. They’ve stayed up countless hours trying to help me out, figure some stuff out. So, it felt really, really good to kind of break through.”

Boston starter Brayan Bello (13-7) gave up two runs and three hits in 5 1/3 innings. He walked five, struck out five and hit a batter. Josh Winckowski gave up a run in the final three innings to get his second save of the season.

Orioles left-hander Cade Povich (2-8) allowed four runs and five hits with two walks and five strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings.

“It’s been the same kind of mantra or maybe the same thing I’ve been saying since getting called back up,” Povich said. “Just wanted to continue to see the aggression in the zone. I think this might have been -- correct me if I’m wrong -- maybe the first game since being called up I had more than one walk. Had two, but overall, still think I was in the zone pretty well. Making competitive pitches. Obviously, a couple on the edges that were still a little too good that they were able to put in play. But you know, starting to settle in, and that’s all it is, is just starting to settle in, find those things, when I can make pitches that are there and when not to.”

Anthony Santander homered and drove in all three runs for Baltimore. He got his 40th home run of the season leading off the seventh, reaching that mark for the first time in his eight-year career. He is the eighth Orioles player to do so, and the first since Mark Trumbo in 2016.

“He’s had a heck of a year,” Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said. “I’m proud of him for how far he’s come in our years together here, and to see a guy with 40 homers, that’s a special milestone. Even in a game like this, it’s something to celebrate. Not many guys can do that, a switch-hitter hitting 40 homers.”

The Orioles took the lead in the first inning as lead-off hitter Gunnar Henderson doubled and scored on a one-out single by Santander.

The Red Sox tied it in the bottom of the inning when Rafael Devers singled, advanced to third on Refsnyder’s double and scored on O’Neill’s groundout.

In the third inning, after Baltimore center fielder Cedric Mullins made a nifty diving catch on leadoff hitter Jarren Duran’s scorched liner, Devers singled and Refsnyder hit his 10th homer of the season to straightaway center field. O’Neill followed with his 28th homer of the season, over the left field wall to make it 4-1.

The Orioles added a run in the fourth, loading the bases without getting a hit. Colton Cowser led off with a walk, followed by a one-out walk to No. 9 hitter Livan Soto and Mullins hit by a pitch with two outs. Santander also walked, forcing in a run.

The Red Sox sent nine batters to the plate in the sixth, with four scoring. Romy Gonzalez and Connor Wong opened with consecutive singles against reliever Burch Smith. Danny Jansen was hit by a pitch, loading the bases for No. 9 hitter Rafaela, who singled to center to drive in two runs. After Devers’ two-out single, Refsnyder’s two-run single to center pushed the lead to 8-2.

Rafaela’s had a two-out, two-run double, and Refsnyder and O’Neil hit consecutive homers again in the eighth to complete the scoring.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Red Sox: RHP Liam Hendricks, out all season after Tommy John surgery in August 2023, felt some tightness after his most recent minor league rehab game on Thursday.

UP NEXT

Orioles RHP Albert Suárez (7-5, 3.49 ERA) starts against Red Sox RHP Kutter Crawford (8-13, 4.08) on Tuesday.