Register now for the 2022 Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race

The 55th Annual Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race is scheduled for Saturday, April 16, 2022. After 2 years of COVID related limitations, the City of Bangor is hoping the 2022 race will draw a large number of participants and spectators.

Early registration until April 7th is $45.00 per person, and registration April 8th -14th is $60.00 per person. Registration now through the 14th is being accepted online or in person at the Bangor Parks and Recreation offices at 647 Main Street in Bangor. Registration on April 15th must be done in person at the 647 Main Street and registration on April 16th Race Day, is at the Kenduskeag Union Church from 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Registration on the 15th or Race Day is $75.00 per person.

Bib and shirt pickups are available April 11-15 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 647 Main Street (preferred) or on the Day of the Race, April 16th, from 8:30 a.m to 9:30 a.m at the Kenduskeag Union Church, at 826 Kenduskeag Levant Road in Kenduskeag.

Canoeists/Kayakers must be a minimum age of 12 to be in a craft with an adult and must be at least 16 to be without an adult. Everyone under the age of 18 must have the consent of a parent/guardian.

