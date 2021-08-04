RemDawg Fighting Lung Cancer Again

Boston Red Sox Hall-of-Famer Jerry Remy announced via NESN on Wednesday, August 4th that he has lung cancer and will be stepping away from the NESN broadcasts so he and his medical team can fight the disease.

Jerry Remy came up to Bangor as part of our Hot Stove January events, appearing at The Gracie Theater at Husson University on January 15, 2019, regaling those in attendance with his stories.

Last year in June he was hospitalized during a game and missed part of the season.

We join with baseball fans everywhere wishing him the best in his fight!