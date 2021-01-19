Reviewing The Opening Road Trip For The Bruins

Ian Glendon of Full Press Coverage joined The Morning Line to look back at the opening three games of the Boston Bruins season.

The Bruins lost Monday against the Islanders in New York 1-nothing, and that means Boston has not scored a goal in five on five hockey in any of the three games to start the season.

Three games may be a small number, but when the season is compressed to just 56 games that means more than 5 percent of the season is complete and Boston doesn't have a regulation win, and has not played a home game yet.

We talked about all of that with Ian, and got his opinions on it.

Then we wrapped it up with talk about Tom Brady and how Ian's twitter mentions are filled with people taking shots at TB12 and how the legacy of Brady may be impacted by a Tampa Bay Super Bowl win.

