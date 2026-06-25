Tyler Freeman's sacrifice bunt in the eighth inning drove in the go-ahead run, Cole Carrigg had three RBIs and the Colorado Rockies rallied past the Boston Red Sox 8-6 on Wednesday.

After pinch-hitter Mickey Moniak and Willi Castro singled off Justin Slaten (0-4) and put runners on first and third with the game tied at 6, Freeman put down a bunt along the first-base line that scored Moniak to put the Rockies up. Carrigg capped the scoring with an RBI double.

Antonio Senzatela (8-0) struck out two in two perfect innings and Jimmy Herget picked up his second save with a hitless ninth. Rockies starter Kyle Freeland allowed six runs and 11 hits as Colorado fell behind 3-0 after two innings and 6-3 after five.

Carrigg, Jake McCarthy and Troy Johnston each hit RBI singles during the Rockies' three-run seventh inning to tie it at 6.

Connor Wong hit his first home run since Sept. 8, 2024, for the Red Sox in the second. Andruw Monasterio's homer in the fourth gave Boston a 5-2 lead. Willson Contreras and Anthony Seigler both hit one-run doubles for Boston, which hasn't won back-to-back series since April 6-12.

TJ Rumfield opened Colorado's scoring in the third with an RBI double and Carrigg drove in his first run of the game on a forceout. Freeman's RBI single in the fourth pulled the Rockies within two runs.

Red Sox third baseman Caleb Durbin left in the third after suffering a left pinkie subluxation while sliding into first base.

Boston starter Ranger Suarez allowed three runs — two earned — and seven hits with nine strikeouts and one walk in six innings.

Up next

Red Sox: Had not announced a starter for their game against the Yankees on Thursday.

Rockies: RHP Tomoyuki Sugano (8-4, 4.31 ERA) takes the mound for the Rockies in a series opener against the Twins in Minnesota on Friday.