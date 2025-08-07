Jonathan India hit a three-run homer and Michael Wacha scattered five hits over six innings to help the Kansas City Royals beat the Red Sox 7-3 on Wednesday night, ending Boston’s seven-game winning streak.

Wacha (6-9) allowed two runs while walking none and striking out three to earn his second consecutive victory and help the Royals avoid the three-game sweep.

Boston led 2-0 after one inning but Kansas City took the lead in the fourth on Kyle Isbel's two-run single. India made it 6-2 in the seventh.

Red Sox outfielder Roman Anthony was hitless in four at-bats just hours after signing a contract extension that will pay him at least $130 million through 2033. In the fifth inning, he hit a long fly ball that went 394 feet before right fielder Randal Grichuk caught it at the wall.

Key moment

The Royals had runners on first and second with one out in the sixth when pinch-hitter Randal Grichuk hit a ball to deep center field. Jarren Duran ran it down and caught it, threw it in and second baseman Ceddanne Rafaela took the relay and fired it to first to try to catch John Rave before he got back to the bag.

The problem: No one was covering first. The runners advanced to second and third, but were stranded there.

Key stat

Boston starter Dustin May (6-8) made his Red Sox debut after being acquired at the trade deadline. He lasted 3 2/3 innings, allowing three runs on six hits and two walks while striking out four.

Up next

The Royals are off on Thursday before a three-game series in Minnesota. Seth Lugo (8-5) will face Joe Ryan (10-5) in the opener.

The Red Sox are off on Thursday before beginning a three-game series with the Padres in San Diego. The rotation will be Walker Buehler (6-6), Lucas Giolito (8-2) and Brayan Bello (8-5).

