Saturday September 10 Speedway 95 Results

In his first night in the Jake Berry owned #51 Late Model, Bob Seger Jr. of Frankfort posted his second win of the season in the Dysart's Late Models in exciting fashion as he battled perennial winner Brenton Parritt of Steuben bumper to bumper and side by side for the entire 30 laps, beating him to the checkers by 0.066 seconds on Saturday, September 10th at Speedway 94.

Seger took the early lead beating pole sitter Dean Smart of Milford out of turn two on the opening lap. It wasn't long until Parritt was by Smart and right on Seger Jr.'s bumper, and the duo raced that way through two caution periods, with Seger coming out on top on each restart. In the final two laps, Parritt dove to the inside to try to pass Seger as he had done in previous encounters between the two, but Seger's car had enough power to hold him off and take the win. Parritt finished in second with Smart coming in third. Fourth went to Kris Matchett of Skowhegan in his first appearance of the season, with Joey Doyon of Frankfort in fifth.

After a rare DNF last week, Kris Watson of Kenduskeag won his qualifier, sat on the pole for the feature and led all 30 laps of the Gray Earthworks Street Stock feature. Steve Kimball of Hermon challenged Watson in the early laps, but was no match for the season points leader and settled into a second place run in the caution free event. James Doucette of Skowhegan posted his season best finish with a third, while Anthony Moore of Hermon posted his second top five of the season with a fourth place finish. Doug Day of Glenburn rounded out the top five.

The Casella Waste Systems Sport four 20 lap feature was stopped several times for accidents. The chaos started on lap 5 when leader Dennis Burns of Carmel got off the track coming out of turn two and hit the backstretch tire wall, sending his car high into the air and snapping around until it landed right side up. Burns was uninjured but done for the night. Other wrecks throughout the race caused the yellow flag to come out and slow the field. One lasted long enough for leader Josh Merrill of Corinth to get to the pit and repair a power steering hose leak and return to the track before the green came out, He then climbed back into the lead and led the event from lap 9 to lap 20, picking up his third win of the season. Jason Morse of Hermon finished in the second spot with Andrew McTague of Frankfort finishing his strong run in the third position. These were the only cars running when the checkers fell.

The Coca-Cola Bottling Company Cage Runners started with a 19 car field and all but two were still running at the end. The tech officials also shortened the field in post-race inspection when apparent winner Seth Woodard of Plymouth was disqualified for too much wheel tilt and fifth place finisher Darius Miranda of Orono was relegated to last for running with buffed tires. As a result, Brad Bellows of China was handed the winner's trophy with Chip Farrington of China elevated to the runner up spot. Third went to Kevin Seekins of Frankfort, with Dustyn Carrow of Carmel and Doug Woodard of Plymouth rounding out the top five.

The Moody's Collision Center Trucks were also in action Saturday night with David Gray of Dixmont continuing to dominate the division. Jeff Overlock Jr. of Hermon led the first 5 laps, but was helpless when Gray decided to pass on lap 6. Gray led from there to the checkers, with Overlock finishing second, Donny Silva of Hudson was third, with Jason Berry of Waltham in fourth.

The Wicked Good Vintage Racing League was also featured with two divisions of racing on hand. In the Early Late Models, Brian Hughes of Otisfield took the win, holding off Keith Smalley of Warren as he challenged Hughes in the closing laps. Smalley finished second, with Addison Bowie of Auburn in third.

In the Modified Division, Peter Robinson of Bangor passed Tim Reynolds of Bradley on the final lap to take the win. Reynolds finished second, with Peter's father, Ken Robinson of E. Machias finishing third.

QUICK RESULTS:

DYSART'S LATE MODELS:

1. 51 Bob Seger Jr. Frankfort

2. 27 Brenton Parritt, Steuben

3. 24 Dean Smart, Milford

4. 17 Kris Matchett, Skowhegan

5. 19 Joey Doyon, Frankfort

GRAY EARTHWORKS STREET STOCKS:

1. 35 Kris Watson, Kenduskeag

2. 80 Steve Kimball, Hermon

3. 28 James Doucette, Skowhegan

4. 14 Anthony Moore, Hermon

5. 69 Doug Day, Glenburn

CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS SPORT-FOUR

1. 20 Josh Merrill, Corinth

2. 14 Jason Morse, Hermon

3. 28 Andrew McTague, Frankfort

4. 24 Matt Richards, Dexter

5. 97 Dennis Burns, Carmel

COCA-COLA BOTTLING COMPANY CAGE RUNNERS:

1. 25 Brad Bellows, China

2. 02 Chip Farrington, China

3. 14K Kevin Seekins, Frankfort

4. 78 Dustyn Carrow, Carmel

5. 50 Doug Woodard, Plymouth

MOODY'S COLLISION CENTER TRUCKS:

1. David Gray, Dixmont

2. 41 Jeff Overlock Jr. Hermon

3. 60 Donny Silva, Hudson

4. 14 Jason Berry, Waltham

WICKED GOOD VINTAGE RACING LEAGUE:

EARLY LATE MODELS:

1. 97 Brian Hughes, Otisfield

2. 429 Keith Smalley, Warren

3. 38 Addison Bowie, Auburn

MODIFIEDS:

1. 81 Peter Robinson

2. 17 Tim Reynolds, Bradley

3. 79 Ken Robinson, E. Machias

Get our free mobile app