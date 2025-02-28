Sorokin makes 38 saves as Islanders snap a 4-game skid with 2-1 win over Bruins

Ilya Sorokin stopped 38 shots and Alexander Romanov and Kyle Palmieri scored to lead the New York Islanders to a 2-1 win over the Boston Bruins on Thursday night.

Boston’s lone goal came from David Pastrnak, who made it a one-goal game with 9:56 remaining. The Bruins pulled goalie Jeremy Swayman with 90 seconds remaining, but couldn’t force overtime.

The win snapped a four-game losing streak for the Islanders.

Swayman made 18 saves for Boston, which has dropped five straight including with the last three coming since the NHL season resumed following the 4-Nations Face-off.

Takeaways

Islanders: Despite getting outshot 39-20, New York proved opportunistic on both of its goals. Romanov’s fourth of the season came on a 2-on-1 break moments after a penalty on him had expired. Palmieri’s goal, his 18th, saw him pounce on a juicy rebound after Brock Nelson fired the initial shot on Swayman.

Bruins: After back-to-back overtime losses, the short-handed Bruins lost Matt Poitras to an injury late in the second period. The forward went down in front of the door at the far end of New York's bench. Boston didn’t have Trent Frederic after he suffered a lower-body injury during Tuesday’s loss to Toronto.

Key moment

The TD Garden crowd booed loudly after Palmieri scored what proved to be the deciding goal at 4:21 of the second period. Right before that, Boston’s Pavel Zacha was stopped on a breakaway attempt that would have tied the game at 1. Instead, the Bruins heard it from their fans after falling into a two-goal hole they ultimately failed to climb out of.

Key stat

Pastrnak’s third-period goal, his 31st of the season, was the 800th point of his career.

Up next

Both teams are in action Saturday. The Islanders host Nashville, while the Bruins travel to Pittsburgh.