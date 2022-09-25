Speedway 95 Results from September 24

Speedway 95 wrapped up the 2022 season Saturday night with the four regular Saturday night divisions in action, joined by two divisions from the Wednesday night program that ended August 28. Action will return to Speedway 95 on October 7 and 8 with the Paul Bunyan Speed Week-end closing the season.

Todd Lawrence of Levant held off a race long challenge from Steuben’s Brenton Parritt in the 30 lap Dysart’s Late Model feature to pick up his first win of the season. Parritt rode on Lawrence’s bumper from lap 3 to lap 30, but was unable to pass for the win. Parritt didn’t go home disappointed though, as his second place finish protected his point lead and he won the 2022 division championship, the 11th of his career at Speedway 95. Bob Seger Jr. of Frankfort finished third for the second week in a row and ended his points run as runner up to Parritt. Joey Doyon of Frankfort finished fourth in the race, with Brad Bellows of China finishing fifth in his first run of the season in the division.

Garett Hayman of Milford took the lead in the Gray Earthworks 30 lap Street Stock feature on lap 9 and led the field until a lap 28 caution slowed the field when Al Robinson’s engine detonated on the backstretch. Jeff Alley of Machias, who had come from a 10th place starting spot and was running in second when the yellow flag came out, challenged Hayman for the lead on the restart, but Hayman was able to hold him off through the green/white/checker run to the finish, posting his third win of the season. Alley finished second, with Steve Kimball of Hermon coming in third and winning the season points title for the division. Kimball just eked out the third spot, passing Milford’s Dean Smart as they crossed the finish line, with Smart finishing fourth and James Doucette of Skowhegan rounding out the top five.

The Casella Waste Systems Sport-Four feature was a battle for the championship as Jason Morse of Hermon and Dennis Burns of Carmel started the event separated by only two points. Morse was behind in the points, but led the field from green to checkers, with Burns finishing in second, which garnered him two points less than Morse, making them tied for points at the finish. Morse and Burns will be co-champions in the division and will both receive a winner’s trophy at the annual banquet in November. Last week’s winner Kris Foss of Levant finished in the third spot, right on Burn’s bumper. Dustin Cote of Smyrna and Roy Hathorn of Brownville rounded out the top five in that order.

Coca-Cola Bottling Company Caged Runner action saw Chris Farrington of China chase down Horace Crawford of Troy to grab the lead on lap 8 and hold it to the finish of the caution free 25 lap event. The win cemented Farrington’s place at the top of the point standings for the season. Kevin Seekins of Frankfort worked his way up from a 12th place start to finish in the second spot with pole-sitter Crawford finishing in third. Dustyn Carrow of Carmel finished in the fourth spot, with Brandon McCann of Winterport coming in fifth.

In the visiting Moody’s Collision Center Truck division, David Gray of Dixmont, who had won the division championship back in August, continued to dominate the division as he easily won the 20 lap feature after taking the lead from Hermon’s Jeff Overlock Jr. on the fifth lap. Overlock finished in the second spot with Jim Carr of Clifton in third. Damon Hardison of Ellsworth was fourth in his first run in the division.

The Cap’s Tavern Modified Enduros from the Wednesday night show were also on hand, with 13 cars starting the feature. Zach Audet of Norridgewock started the race of the pole and led all 20 laps to take the win. Kyle Willette of Winslow, driving an Audet built Honda, finished in the second spot with Derek Cook of Wilton in third. Mark Sawyer of Newburgh and Hermon’s Andrew Crosby battled race long for the fourth and fifth positions with Sawyer taking fourth and Crosby finishing fifth.

Speedway 95 will hold the annual Paul Bunyan Speed week-end on October 7, 8 and 9. Friday the 7th will be a practice session for all divisions from 4:30 to 7p.m.

On Saturday Racing will start at 1:00 p.m. with the $5,000 to win Darling’s 100 for the Late Models, the 12th annual Ikey Dorr Memorial 100 for the Street Stocks, sponsored by Jimar Construction and paying $3,000 to the winner. The Coca-Cola Caged Runners and Casella Waste Systems Sport-Fours will also be on the card. Grandstand Admission will be $15.00 for the Saturday races.

On Sunday racing starts at 1:00 p.m. with a 100 lap Enduro event and the annual Demolition Derby, sponsored this year by D.L. Green Landscaping and Total Care Solutions. The Cap’s Tavern Modified Enduros will also be in action on Sunday. Grandstand admission for that day will be $10.00.

QUICK RESULTS:

DYSART’S LATE MODELS;

6 Todd Lawrence, Levant 27 Brenton Parritt (2022 division champion) 51 Bob Seger Jr. Frankfort 19 Joey Doyon, Frankfort 73 Brad Bellows, China

GRAY EARTHWORKS STREET STOCKS:

24 Garett Hayman, Milford 24A Jeff Alley, Machias 80 Steve Kimball (2022 division champion) 24s Dean Smart, Milford 28 James Doucette, Skowhegan

CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS SPORT-FOUR:

14 Jason Morse, Hermon (2022 division co-champion) 97 Dennis Burns, Carmel (2022 division co-champion) 4 Kris Foss, Levant 14C Dustin Cote, Smyrna 07 Roy Hathorn, Brownville

COCA-COLA BOTTLING COMPANY CAGED RUNNERS:

02 Chip Farrington, China (2022 division champion) 14K Kevin Seekins, Frankfort 00 Horace Crawford, Troy 78 Dustyn Carrow, Carmel 30 Brandon McCann, Winterport

MOODY’S COLLISION CENTER TRUCKS:

4 David Gray, Dixmont 41 Jeff Overlock Jr. Hermon 14 Jim Carr, Clifton 1 Damon Hardison, Ellsworth

CAP’S TAVERN MODIDIED ENDURO: