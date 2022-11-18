Sugarloaf Opens for the Season Friday November 18

If you've been waiting to ski "The Loaf" we have good news for you! Sugarloaf is officially open for the season on Friday, November 18th.

According to their Facebook Page

It's great news for those who have a tradition of skiing Sugarloaf over the Thanksgiving Weekend! With the temperatures in the 20's at night over the next 10 days, we are sure the snowguns will be cranking overtime and that Sugarloaf will be adding trails as fast as they can!

Remember to get the latest conditions at Sugarloaf, click HERE

