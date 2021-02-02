The Bruins Are Clicking 9 Games In To The Season

After the Bruins came from behind with 4 goals in the third period to beat Washington Boston improved to 6-1-2.

The B's have scored 15 goals in the third period so far this season which is the second most goals in the league in the third period.

The win moves Boston in to 3rd place in the East with 14 points behind Washington & Philadelphia, and it gives the Bruins the 2 game split against the Capitals in Washington D.C.

Now Boston travels north up I-95 to Philadelphia to play the Flyers for two games, one Wednesday and one more Friday.

We talk about where the Bruins are now and what is going on with the team with Dan Ryan of SB Nation's Stanley Cup Of Chowdah, and even though it's only 9 games that is one sixth of the season already in the books.

Listen back to our conversation again here.