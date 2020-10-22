The Impact Of Another Possible NFL Postponement On Fantasy

News broke Thursday afternoon that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Las Vegas Raiders game had been moved out of the Sunday Night Football slot by the NFL out of an "abundance of caution" to ensure the league would have a prime time game Sunday night.

The game between Tom Brady's Bucs and Vegas is in question because former New England Patriots offensive lineman Trent Brown tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday and the entire Raiders' o-line has been placed on the COVID reserve list as a result, due to contact tracing protocol.

Flexed into the Sunday night game goes the Seattle Seahawks at the Arizona Cardinals, with Brady and the Bucs moving to 4:05 p.m., meaning they'll play at the same time as the Pats for the first time this season, should the game be played.

To help us figure out that mess, and give us our weekly advice, Jeff Erickson, co-founder of RotoWire.com, joined The Drive on Thursday afternoon.