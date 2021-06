Keith Smith the NBA expert for The Morning Line discussed the first public comments from new Celtics Coach Ime Udoka.

The first thing Keith cautioned about was no one has ever won anything in an introductory press conference. But Udoka may have won over some of the Boston fans with his remarks and his vision for how the Celtics will play with him as head coach.

We discussed all of that and checked in on the NBA playoffs too.

