The Patriots Positive Test and Preview Of The MNF Game at KC

The Voice of the New England Patriots and host of the Patriots Playbook podcast, John Rooke, joined The Morning Line.

We talked about the protocols and policies in place around the team and the stadium to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Rooke has gone through them himself and walks us through what happens and how disciplined the franchise has been in their efforts to stop anyone from getting sick.

Once we covered all of the medical topics, we turned our focus to football.

Especially what happens with Cam Newton out, and who moves to play quarterback. Brian Hoyer will be the starter and Jarrett Stidham as the backup. Does this mean the Pats are not high on Stidham? Or is it they know exactly what Hoyer will provide when he steps in under center to take the snaps.

Take a listen to get ready for the Monday Night Football game.