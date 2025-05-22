Thursday’s Red Sox-Orioles Game Postponed

Thursday, May 22nd's Red Sox-Orioles game has been postponed because of the significant rainfall that is expected to continue into the night at Fenway Park.

The game will now be made up as part of a split-doubleheader on Friday, May 23rd. The 1st game will begin at 1:35 with the pregame beginning at 12:35 followed by Game 2, at the normally scheduled time of 7:10, with the pregame beginning at 6:10 p.m.

Boston and Baltimore will play a 4-game series at Fenway Park. Boston will begin Friday's play with a 25-26 record, while Baltimore has a 16-32 record.

