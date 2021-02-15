Tim Kurkjian Talks About His Favorite Time Of The Year

Spring training is almost here. Pitchers and catchers report all over Florida and Arizona on Wednesday to begin the 2021 Major League Baseball season.

Normally, this is a time when hope springs eternal. But the harsh reality of the present is that we're simply wishing for continuity from the time spring training begins to Opening Day on April 1, without suffering any COVID-19-related delays.

ESPN's Tim Kurkjian joined The Drive on Monday to talk about the strangeness of this season for him, as he's been forced to adapt from routine after 40+ years in the business.