U-18 Outlaws Win 2022 Maine State Championship

Photo Katie Sproul

The U-18 Black Outlaws from Slugger's in Brewer outlasted the heat, humidity and 7 other teams to win the 2022 Maine State Championship in Waterville this weekend, July 22-24. The Outlaws defeated the Maine Thunder 2-1 on Sunday, July 24th. The Outlaws went 4-1 on the weekend to bring home the trophy.

Photo Katie Sproul
The U-18 Black Outlaws are coached by Jarrod Williams assisted by Travis Pece and Ben Duhaime. Team members include

  • Bailey Goodell
  • Jordan Doak
  • Veronica Mercier
  • Josie Pece
  • Kayla Duhaime
  • Danielle Masterson
  • Maizy Cullen
  • Alicia Havey
  • Layla Pickering
  • Morgan Downs
  • Caroline Tracy
Photo Katie Sproul
