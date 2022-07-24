U-18 Outlaws Win 2022 Maine State Championship

The U-18 Black Outlaws from Slugger's in Brewer outlasted the heat, humidity and 7 other teams to win the 2022 Maine State Championship in Waterville this weekend, July 22-24. The Outlaws defeated the Maine Thunder 2-1 on Sunday, July 24th. The Outlaws went 4-1 on the weekend to bring home the trophy.

The U-18 Black Outlaws are coached by Jarrod Williams assisted by Travis Pece and Ben Duhaime. Team members include

Bailey Goodell

Jordan Doak

Veronica Mercier

Josie Pece

Kayla Duhaime

Danielle Masterson

Maizy Cullen

Alicia Havey

Layla Pickering

Morgan Downs

Caroline Tracy

