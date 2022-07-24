U-18 Outlaws Win 2022 Maine State Championship
The U-18 Black Outlaws from Slugger's in Brewer outlasted the heat, humidity and 7 other teams to win the 2022 Maine State Championship in Waterville this weekend, July 22-24. The Outlaws defeated the Maine Thunder 2-1 on Sunday, July 24th. The Outlaws went 4-1 on the weekend to bring home the trophy.
The U-18 Black Outlaws are coached by Jarrod Williams assisted by Travis Pece and Ben Duhaime. Team members include
- Bailey Goodell
- Jordan Doak
- Veronica Mercier
- Josie Pece
- Kayla Duhaime
- Danielle Masterson
- Maizy Cullen
- Alicia Havey
- Layla Pickering
- Morgan Downs
- Caroline Tracy
Get our free mobile app