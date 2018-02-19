University of Maine Athletic Director Leaving For Denver

University of Maine Athletic Director Karlton Creech will be heading to the University of Denver, where he has been named the vice chancellor for that institution's athletics operations.

Creech will begin his new job on May 1.

Creech has directed the University of Maine's athletics programs since 2014.

An interim athletic director will be named and a national search will begin to fill the position, according to University if Maine President Susan J. Hunter.

“I am eager to continue the tradition of athletic and academic excellence that has been established at the University of Denver,” Creech said in a news release from the University of Denver. “Athletics is personal. My wife Staci went to school on an athletics scholarship so I know the importance of our student-athletes excelling in the classroom and the community.”

Before his time at the Maine, Creech spent a decade at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he coordinated an $88 million expansion of the football stadium and ultimately served as Senior Associate Director of Athletics.