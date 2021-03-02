What A Difference 3 Years Makes For New England

The big talk in the NFL was the decision of JJ Watt to leave Houston and decide to sign with Arizona.

The Morning Line reached out to Mike D'Abate of the Locked_On Patriots podcast to talk about it and how if this was 2018 one of the first landing spots, and most likely spots would have seen Watt at Foxborough with the Pats.

Things have changed.

We talked about that and the changes the Patriots may be seeing for next season on the roster and what might be on the horizon for the Patriots in the draft.

Getty Images

Take a listen to it back here again.